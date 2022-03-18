x
Man accused of killing CATS driver appears in court

Ethan Rivera was shot in Uptown while working his bus route. It happened after a verbal exchange with the suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man accused of killing a CATS bus driver, was in court for his first appearance late Friday morning. 

Thavychith was formally charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property.

Ethan Rivera was shot in Uptown while working his bus route one Friday night. It happened after a verbal exchange with the suspect. Authorities say he died while in the hospital.

Thavychith is being held in jail without bond.

Following this incident, we have heard from several CATS employees who tell us they don’t feel safe on the job.

“Bus drivers are getting spit on, curse out, name-calling like you have no idea,” one employee who wants to remain anonymous to protect their job told WCNC Charlotte.

The worker said there are some safety measures in place like safety training at hire, a panic button for emergency and a partition to shield drivers from passengers but they’re not stopping violent acts from taking place. 

"Every day, I feel like my life is in jeopardy," the worker said. "When I pull off on my bus, I say a prayer for myself and for my co-workers because I know anything can happen."

