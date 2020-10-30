CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tree destroys Summerfield home for the second time in two years

Chris Simpson's home was also destroyed by trees in 2018 when Tropical Storm Michael swept through the Triad.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — For the second time in two years, the Simpson family home was destroyed by trees.

Thursday's wind gusts brought down a tree outside Chris Simpson's home off US-158. It not only landed on his roof, it fell through his living room.

The very moment the massive trunk uprooted and crashed into the house was caught on camera by Chris' cousin Ron Simpson.

"Uh oh," Ron said in the video as he watches the collapse unfold outside.

"Crap, it's coming out the ground! Here it goes, here it goes!"

After the tree fell he said "yup, the whole front end of your house is gone."

Chris said thankfully no one was injured. His daughter and others were outside when it happened.

Officials are still assessing the damage.

Chris said four trees had already ruined his home in 2018 when Tropical Storm Michael swept through and they had to rebuild.

Now he'll have to rebuild again.

The home has been in his family for generations.

Chris said his faith will get his family through this.