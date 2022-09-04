Crystal and Mia Clark will take the national stage in the new show 'Come Dance with Me' on CBS for the chance at a $100K prize.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In just one week, a Lexington mother-daughter duo will take the stage in a new national family dance competition for the chance to win a $100,000 prize.

Mia Clark and her mother Crystal received the opportunity when they applied and were accepted to join the new show 'Come Dance with Me' on CBS.

"It has definitely changed pretty much my life because I did not know at this age I would be on a TV show," Mia said. "I got into dance when I was about three-years-old ... and I have been dancing for about 7 to 8 years, and I love dance."

Now 11, Mia Clark has spent much of her life dancing in Irmo, earning multiple awards and building on a family legacy.

"It makes me so proud and to see her at 10-years-old, when this show took place, to have the courage to get on stage like that in front of cameras and to perform with choreographers that she's never met before... and doing what she loves," Crystal said. "My brother, he went on to be a professional dancer. I have another brother that does the same thing, he's a choreographer. So, I just knew as soon as she took that dance class and I saw how she just lit up, I was like 'Oh, yeah, I think we have another dancer on our hands.'"

The show features young people, ages 9 - 15, from across the country who teach their untrained family to strut their stuff.

"Definitely expect to be surprised with some people. I mean, pretty much, with everybody. Most of the parents were kind of good at dancing," Mia said, "but they also have to be prepared for a little bit of struggling with the parents 'cause they don't really know how to dance."

"I deal with chronic pain," Crystal said. "Just taking that leap of faith and putting it in God's hands.... It has just opened the doors for me to keep on moving."

A mother/daughter duo from here in Lexington will be competing on CBS's new show "Come Dance With Me" premiering on April 15! 💃 Mark your calendars and tune in to cheer on 10-year-old Mia and her mom Crystal as they compete to win $100,000! Check out the season preview below 👇 https://t.co/gvucZtHvUf — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) March 28, 2022

They're proud of the opportunity to take a piece of Lexington County to the national stage.

"Nobody should give up when they think that something is not possible," Mia said. "They need to keep trying."

"We just hope that everybody's able to watch and they will definitely be entertained by this show. This is going to be a fantastic, family-friendly show that I don't think has ever been out there, and this is going to inspire a lot of people," Crystal said.