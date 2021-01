The woman fell off the ledge on the Ledge Spring Trail near the Little Pinnacle Overlook said Surry County EMS Director, John Shelton.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An woman is in critical condition following an incident at Pilot Mountain Sunday afternoon.

A woman believed to be in her late 60's early 70's fell off the ledge on the Ledge Spring Trail near the Little Pinnacle Overlook, said Surry County EMS Director, John Shelton.

The call for the rescue came in around 12:20 p.m., Shelton Said.