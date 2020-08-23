'Our ability to bring this outbreak to its knees, it's in our hands' | CDC Chief talks about possible end to coronavirus

CDC Director Robert Redfield said coronavirus could be under control in four to 12 weeks if we all do our part.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's hope that the end could be in sight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the United States can have coronavirus under control in as little as four to 12 weeks but there's a lot we each need to do.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said it only works if more people start wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands frequently.

"Our ability to bring this outbreak to its knees, it's in our hands, it's in our grasp but it is gonna require all of us," Redfield said.

Many are doing that in Greensboro with a state mask mandate in effect but some say, not enough.

"I would say out of a ten scale, a five or a six. Seriously," Gracie Maxwell said. The Radford University student visited Greensboro Saturday with friends.

"We really do need to see you know 90, 95 percent, 96 or more," Redfield said of the number of people required to break the virus' grasp.

Redfield remains cautiously optimistic about that a vaccine could come by the end of the year but some aren't convinced.

"I think it's pretty unrealistic to think it's gonna be available for the general population then," Greensboro resident Steven Crall said.

"I think it's gonna be a longer process to be honest with you," Denise Mclean said.

With or without a vaccine, they agree--it's important for everyone to try and stop the spread.

"People don't think twice about wearing a seatbelt. You get in your car, you buckle up and you don't even think about it so if wearing a mask is gonna keep people safe, just wear the mask," Crall said.

The head of the CDC is also encouraging Americans to get another vaccine this fall, the flu shot.

He says his agency has bought millions more doses of flu vaccines than usual ahead of virus season.