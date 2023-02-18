One clinical psychologist pointed to social media, where some marketers target kids with toxic or destructive content.

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research that said teen girls are experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk, 13News wanted to get advice for parents.

We spoke with a clinical psychologist who pointed to social media, where some marketers target kids with toxic or destructive content.

"Targeting kids who were looking up issues of body type or dieting and continue to target them with information, including some problematic TikTokers will promote eating disorder behavior and encourage kids engage in more of that," said Dr. Deborah Offner.

Clinical Psychologist Deborah Offner who has worked in schools and colleges as a counselor, educator and consultant for 25 years.

Offner recommends parents ask their kids what they're viewing on social media.