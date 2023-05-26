x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cedar Street road closure to take effect May 31

Cedar Street will be closed from Battleground Avenue to Smith Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 31.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said Cedar Street will be closed in Greensboro starting May 31.

Cedar Street will be closed from Battleground Avenue to Smith Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utilities to be installed.

The street is expected to be closed through June 2.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Consumer Reports shows how induction cooking works

Before You Leave, Check This Out