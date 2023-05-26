Cedar Street road closure to take effect May 31

Cedar Street will be closed from Battleground Avenue to Smith Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said Cedar Street will be closed in Greensboro starting May 31.

Cedar Street will be closed from Battleground Avenue to Smith Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utilities to be installed.

The street is expected to be closed through June 2.

