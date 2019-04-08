National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign focused on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement.
WFMY News 2 Digital
4:18 PM EDT August 4, 2019
4:18 PM EDT August 4, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of communities nationwide will celebrate National Night Out on August 6. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign focused on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement.
In 2018, 16,790 communities, representing all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide, registered to participate in National Night Out.
Many neighborhoods participate in the event by throwing block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, contests and more. Below is a list of local Triad events for National Night Out.
The National Night Out (NNO) campaign is multi-functional. It is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness Generate support for and participate in local anti-crime programs Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are fighting back