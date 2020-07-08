Celebrating Shark Week with Sea Life Aquarium in Concord

At Sea Life, there are 9 different types of Sharks but the largest shark is this 7-foot long zebra shark named Steg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shark week enthusiasts rejoice!

Shark week is almost here, and here at our local Sea Life Aquarium in Concord, starting Sunday, August 9th through Sunday, August 16th it's Shark Week.

At Sea Life, there are 9 different types of Sharks but the largest shark is this 7-foot long zebra shark named Steg.

But this Shark week is extra special!

"We are celebrating our very our baby sharks first birthday," tells Marketing and Sales Executive Isabel Miller.

The baby shark is a white-spotted bamboo shark named "Sharkira".

You can stop by and wish her a happy birthday and she also has a gift for you. For a limited time, only admission is 20% off!!!!

THIS WEEKS MULCAHY MOMENT: That time when I had the impulse to dry the sharks food...



Had a great day at @SEALIFECC this morning! Shark week is starting soon! Story Friday morning on #wakeupclt on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9OrFl1nSH4 — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) August 6, 2020

HOURS: Open everyday 11 AM - 5 PM

There is still a lot of fun activities for learning, exploring and just escaping the outside world no matter the age!

But safety is key:

"We just want to insure that all of our guests are swimming at a safe distance and having a great time at sealife," tells Isabel Miller about what has been done to keep you safe!

Sea Life has enhanced their cleaning protocol, masks are required And they have social distance markers to keep you safe.