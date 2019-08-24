DOBSON, N.C. — Family members, friends, Surry County Commissioners, the Surry County Sheriff's Office and several other local and state first responders, were part of a Celebration of Life for fallen North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) Trooper Samuel Bullard Saturday.
The service was held on the Surry County Historic Courthouse Square located in Dobson, NC. It included the reading of a proclamation by the Surry County Commissioners designating Saturday, August 24, as Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard Day in Surry and surrounding counties.
Family members did the unveiling of Trooper Bullard's name which was recently added to the Surry County Law Enforcement Officers memorial monument.
Bullard died on May 21, 2018, while engaged in a vehicle pursuit in Surry County which led into Yadkin County. While in Yakin, Bullard was involved in a fatal vechicle collision.
