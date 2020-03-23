GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 2WTK viewer tweeted me this post and asked if it was true. It says: “Go to 2020Census.gov and fill out the census form so you can get your stimulus check. That's how they're going to know where to send the checks.”

Then the post goes on to say, “Don't know how accurate it is but we should be doing the Census anyway and better safe than sorry lol.”

First and foremost, this is not true. The stimulus checks are not tied to the census in any way shape or form.



So, what are the checks based on? Your tax returns. According to Yahoo Finance, if you've already filed for 2019, the stimulus check will be based on that return.

If you haven't filed your taxes this year, and remember they aren't due until July 15th, then the stimulus checks will be tied to your 2018 tax return.

At the time of this article, there haven’t been decisions made to how much each person will get, what the thresholds are if you will get extra money if you have children, etc.

The stimulus money will either be direct deposited into your bank account with the info from your tax return or you will get a check mailed to you. Either way, you should get a notice in the mail indicating the method of payment, the amount and a number to call if you don't receive it.

And one last note, and this is about the Census, yes, fill it out. It is used to figure out how much money is allocated to states, communities, agencies. So make sure you are counted.