Central Carolina Drive-thru Food Fest coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex

If you're still sad about missing fair season you can get a socially-distanced taste of it in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A taste of the Central Carolina Fair is coming to Greensboro.

The Central Carolina Drive-Thru Food Fest will begin Nov. 13 and go through Nov. 15.

The same food vendors that are usually at the fair every year will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex offering traditional fair foods. You can enjoy turkey legs, cheesesteak, roasted corn, Italian ice, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more.

The drive-thru will run from 11 a.m until 9 p.m. every day. Enter the coliseum parking lot from Ellington Street and drive up to place an order with a server. According to a release, no walk-up orders will be accepted and all sales are cash only.