The Central Carolina Fair, N.C. Folk Fest and Aggie-Eagle Classic all in Greensboro this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From fair rides to large crowds, there are a few things event coordinators want you to remember before making your way out to these major events in the Heart of Greensboro this weekend.

Starting off at the Central Carolina Fair, stationed in the Greensboro Coliseum's parking lot, the fair goes through the same safety measures as concerts, with bag and security checks at the main gate.

If you have plans to get on one of the rides Darrell Desgranges, Michael Amusement's Business Agent said about a dozen state safety inspectors are present, checking each ride.

"That's one of the great things about carnival rides, is that they're taking all the way down and then they're inspected as they go back up. Where rides that don't get moved, sit for a long time and they can't see what's actually going on in the inside," Degranges said.

With the heat at the top of mind, making sure to hydrate is crucial. Amy Grossman, President and CEO of North Carolina Folk Festival has made doing so, easy.

"We have a couple hydration stations right on the street, so if you bring your own bottle you can fill it up for free and in select areas were able to tap into some of the water in town and create misting stations so you can walk right through it and get cooled off a little bit," Grossman said.

When it comes to being in large crowds, Captain Chad Williams with Greensboro Police said, if you see something, say something by alerting police.

"If you see somebody with a weapon, if you see somebody drop a bag and then walk away from it, obviously these are signs that we need to be made aware of, things that we need to be made aware of, so just find your closest officer and let them know," Williams said.