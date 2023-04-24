The festival will feature an action-packed midway of thrill rides, games of skill, and delicious carnival food.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Central Carolina Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Thursday, Apr. 27 at 5 pm.

The Central Carolina Festival will feature an action-packed midway of thrill rides, games of skill, and delicious carnival food, courtesy of Michael's Amusements.

Festival-goers can also check out free daily performances by Roaring Metal Rage, an exhilarating ride BMX stunt show.

From the hair-raising thrill rides to a selection of classic kiddie rides, the midway has fun for the whole family. And save room for classic carnival treats including turkey legs, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, and more!

Please visit the Central Carolina Festival’s Facebook page for more information.

Schedule

April 27-28 & May 4-5 – gates open at 5 p.m.

Apr. 29 & May 6– gates open at 11 a.m.

Apr. 30 & May 7 – gates open at 1 p.m.

Admission and Deals

Regular admission - $6. Children under 42”, seniors, valid college and military ID – free.

Unlimited ride wristband - $27.

Dollar Days (Apr. 27 & May 4) 'Dollar Days' at the Festival include $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items, and FREE parking.

Family Days (Apr. 29 & May 6) From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and an unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).

La Ley 101.1 FM Children’s Day (Apr. 30) Free admission for all with Hispanic music and cultural events at White Oak Amphitheatre.