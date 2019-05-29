GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City leaders have announced 213 well-paying jobs are coming to downtown with the announcement of Centric Brands expansion.

Centric Brands, headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles, is one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands collective. The company touts high profile fashion labels like BCBG, Herve Leger, AllSaints, Joe's and Under Armour. Their license portfolio also features brands like Hudson Jeans, Robert Graham, SWIMS and Rosetti.

The company decided to set up shop in an additional location, choosing the renovated Gateway Center building on South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro.

The average salary will pay $54,000.

The announcement comes just a few months after City Council leaders approved hundreds of the thousands of dollars in taxes incentives to lure the company here.

