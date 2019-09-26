ARCHDALE, N.C. — On Wednesday, the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner, Mike Causey, called for the resignation of the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC, following an arrest in June.

Patrick Conway was charged with Driving While Impaired, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane Control on June 22. Archdale Police responded to a crash on I-85 South, near mile marker 110. Dispatchers received multiple calls from witnesses who noticed a black Cadillac Escalade driving erratically for several miles, before crashing into a tractor-trailer.

Officers responding to the scene identified Patrick Conway as the driver. He had his two young daughters in the backseat of the car. According to the police report, he told the officer he was on his way from Raleigh to Lake James.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC CEO Charged With DWI, Child Abuse After an Accident and Will Keep Job, Company Says

In the report, the officer noticed "Conway's eyes to be bloodshot red and glassy," and wrote that Conway struggled to exit the car, losing his balance a few times. The officer also wrote that he "observed Conway's speech to be slurred" and that he was "swaying" while talking to him.

The officer reported that he then asked Conway how much alcohol he'd consumed, and Conway responded with "a beer," followed by "I've had two beers." He states, at this point, "Conway's whole demeanor and behavior changed" and that "he became very nervous and began talking about how he just wanted to go home and that he didn't do anything wrong."

After a couple impairment tests, the officer wrote he placed Conway under arrest for DWI. He wrote, "once handcuffed, Conway stated numerous times 'you had a choice, you made the wrong one. I haven't done anything wrong. You should feel disappointed."

Conway was then taken to the Archdale Police Department for processing, where the officer writes he refused to sign for drug or alcohol testing, and refused a breath sample.

The officer notes in the report that "Conway's behavior during this time was absolutely belligerent" and that he would "yell then cry, then cuss me and other officers." Police put him in a holding cell, but Conway "had to be shackled to deter him from kicking the holding cell door."

Officers transported Conway from the police department, to the Randolph County Jail, and during the ride, "Conway repeatedly threatened [the officer] by saying the following: 'you had a choice, you could have let me go. You don't know who I am. I am a doctor, a CO of a company. I'll call Governor Cooper and get you in trouble."

DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

Conway went before a judge on August 22nd. His next court date is scheduled to be in October at the Randolph County Courthouse in Asheboro.

Causey says he called for Conway to resign for his lack of leadership and professionalism and for the insurance giant’s cover-up of Conway’s June arrest.

"I can deal with the criminal charges, even as disturbing as they are; what I cannot accept is the cover-up, the misrepresentation of facts, the lack of respect for oversight and regulation of the company and lack of respect for law enforcement officers who are only doing their duty," Causey said in a statement.