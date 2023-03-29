Body recovered after Lake Wylie boating accident

Crews began searching for a missing boater on Tuesday. The man was found on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was found dead in Lake Wylie after a boating accident that left crews searching for him on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to an NC Wildlife sergeant, the body of Jim Cook was found around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The search for Cook began on Tuesday in Lake Wylie near the Catawba Yacht Club with assistance from the Steele Creek Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Department of Natural Resources, and Medic.

Cook was last seen in a rowing-style boat, according to officials.

Crews searched the area until 10 p.m. Tuesday Steele Creek Fire officials went back to the area Wednesday morning to continue searching for the missing person.

Steele Creek Fire officials asked boaters to use caution in the Youngblood Road West and Here at Last Lane area of Lake Wylie so they could safely conduct the search.

The Steele Creek Fire Department is investigating a boating accident that happened last night on Lake Wylie, near the Catawba Yacht Club. One person is missing. Here’s what we’re seeing today. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/VKGTPhRErb — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) March 29, 2023

“We normally don’t see this kind of thing on Lake Wylie," a friend of the missing boater Tom Martin said. "It’s a good, safe lake."

Martin lives near where the incident occurred.

“[Cook is a] very smart guy, very disciplined, good athlete," Martin shared. "He raced sailboats."

Martin said they are both members of the Catawba Yacht Club, and Cook was no stranger to the lake.

“He’s very familiar with water sports,” Martin said.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

