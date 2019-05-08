FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Talk about domestic bliss. Ruby McCollum of Clemmons recently won $200,000 playing the lottery. Her plans for the money? Buy her husband of 54 years some furniture.

Evidently, he needs a new leather chair.

“The one he has is so worn out,” McCollum said. “My husband doesn’t agree with me. He says he’s happy with it the way it is. But now I’m going to get him a new one.”

McCollum's win happened when she stopped at Carlton's Hampton Road Grocery on Hampton Road in Clemmons and bought a $500 Loaded scratch-off ticket. She saw the matching numbers and couldn't believe her luck.

“I always wondered what it would feel like to win,” McCollum said. “Now I know. It feels wonderful!”

McCollum claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501. The $5 ticket launched in May with five top prizes of $200,000. Two of those remain.

