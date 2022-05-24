Chair thrown through Greensboro coffee shop window, owner says

The owner of Green Bean on Elm said a person through a chair through the coffee shop window Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro coffee shop owner says more needs to be done to help the downtown homeless population and business owners after, she said, an individual she knows to be homeless, threw a chair through the store’s front window.

Amy Foresman, the owner of Green Bean on Elm in downtown Greensboro, said a woman threw a chair through the store’s front glass window Monday night. Foresman said the police were called but she was unaware she was able to press charges. An artist who was removing a mural at the business called the police.

Foresman said they have had interactions with the homeless population before as people come in and ask for money and food. She said, at times, business owners feel taken advantage of.

“I feel like the homeless population doesn’t have access to resources and business owners really don’t have the knowledge or information of where to send homeless people that may be in need of shelter during a rainy night or food or a shower,” Foresman said. “So I feel like they come to the business owners looking for those things that aren’t provided by the city or the county.”

Easa Hanhan, the co-owner of Jerusalem Market on Elm, said they try to help the homeless population when they can but it’s also about finding a balance.

“We be community outreach 100%, we can’t do everything like the Salvation Army or Goodwill,” Hanhan said. “We try to do what we can but that is the hard balance to strike as a business owner wanting to help but obviously we have to make money.”

Hanhan said businesses downtown have a unique perspective when it comes to facing the issue of homelessness.

The Interactive Resource Center, a day center for people experiencing homelessness in Greensboro, said the number of homeless individuals is on the rise and downtown is no different.

“For us, downtown is not necessarily different than any other area for people experiencing homelessness,” said Kristina Singleton, the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center. “ We have a path street outreach team that goes out under bridges, into tent encampments that are all over the city. I think probably what most people are referring to is people hanging out downtown are more visible.”

For the IRC, Singleton said, it’s important not to single out those experiencing homelessness but tackle the actual issue of poverty.

“It's time for us to stop fighting the poor and start fighting poverty in Greensboro for our community and those around us and everybody in the community would benefit from that,” Singleton said.

Business owners like Foresman said everyone is entitled to their basic human rights but she thinks more can be done to help everyone.

“I think having a broader plan in place would be very helpful,” Foresman said. “Having transparency and conversation and communication with all of the parties involved, including the businesses, and then having just access to information and resources knowing what our options are.”