GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- A longtime business in downtown Greensboro is suddenly closing.

Monday night, the owner of Chakras Day Spa and Salon on South Elm Street confirmed he closed down his business.

The owner provided this statement when WFMY News 2 asked him about the rumor that they were closing: “Yes, we’re unfortunately closed. A very sad day for all of us here." He added, ”Perhaps we just were no longer relevant downtown.”

Employees tell us the announcement was sudden - they were notified just today.

The spa has been located in downtown Greensboro for the past 17 years. It has been one of the main stay businesses as Greensboro has done major makeovers of its downtown to attract more people.

It opened on State Street and moved to downtown Greensboro in 2001.

We have been contacted by some customers saying they received gift certificates. We hope to get those answers for you Tuesday.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

