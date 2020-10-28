Chance The Rapper speaks at NCA&T University speaker series

The Grammy-award winning artist will speak at a free virtual event for the Greensboro-based university.

Wednesday is a “Big Day” at North Carolina A&T University.

Grammy-award winning artist and activist Chance the Rapper will be the next featured speaker in the Chancellor’s Speaker Series.

The virtual event will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

University alumnus and activist Christopher Stackhouse will moderate the discussion.

The two will discuss the importance of voting and historic barriers to voting.

Chance made history back in 2017 by becoming the first artist to win a Grammy without selling a single physical copy of his music.

He’s since turned his attention to activism and community affairs. The rapper donated $2 million to public schools in his hometown of Chicago and raised more than $7 million through SocialWorks for young people in the city.