NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin and Davida Martin named Wyndham Honorary Chairs

The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, at Sedgefield Country Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and his wife, Davida Martin, will serve as the 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairs.

The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, at Sedgefield Country Club.

“Community engagement is critically important to who we are and what we do, both personally and professionally. Davida and I are proud to represent North Carolina A&T in becoming part of the tradition that is the Wyndham Championship,” said Harold Martin. “This tournament offers us another significant opportunity to contribute to our community, which continues to support the university’s mission to advance the human condition and facilitate economic growth.”

Officials said as honorary chairs, they will promote the event while also serving as ambassadors for the PGA Tour event.

“Davida and Harold are two incredibly dynamic leaders, and we are thrilled that they agreed to serve as our honorary chairs this year – it’s great news for the Wyndham Championship,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Harold has been on our board of directors for some time, and what he’s accomplished at NC A&T is phenomenal; he has a leadership perspective that’s added a great deal to our PGA TOUR event. Davida followed an impressive law career with a commitment to service organizations, and we’re proud that she is also serving in this important tournament role.”

According to officials, the Martins are the second A&T couple to have been named honorary chairs of this prestigious tournament.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.