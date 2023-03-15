Change may soon come to Battleground/Lawndale/Westover Terrace corridor

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and NC DOT are seeking public input for the future reconfiguration.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes could be coming to the Battleground Avenue, Lawndale Drive, and Westover Terrace corridor.

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and NC DOT are seeking public input for the future reconfiguration.

The project is called NCDOT Project U-6108.

It's intended to improve congestion and make navigating up and down Lawndale and Battleground a lot less confusing.

Not only that, according to the Greensboro Transportation Director, Hannah Cockburn, it should better accommodate bus users, cyclists, and even businesses who struggle to get customers in their stores due to the traffic patterns.

Cockburn said, “we’ve identified some clear concerns just from reviewing the data. To different locations that have crash patterns, we know that the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway will be passing through this area, and the ability to better serve all roadway users, including bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit users is a really important outcome for this project.”

To share your input on this project you can attend a public meeting on Monday, March 27 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2100 Fernwood Dr. There will be a session for area business and property owners from 2-4 pm and a session for the general public from 5-7 pm.

There is also an online survey on the City of Greensboro's website.

The project is still in the early planning stages.

The project is still in the very early planning stages. Funding for initial engineering work for the project is included in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which identifies transportation funding and a schedule for projects over a 10-year period. Funding for construction for the reconfiguration has not yet been identified, meaning the project construction timelines are still years out.