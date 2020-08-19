Change your body language when facing adversity

A recent article talks about Women of the Century who've succeeded in life because of the adversity they faced such as former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright and tennis great, Bill Jean King. Adversity and fear can impact your thinking, which you can combat through your body language.
When you have obstacles or adversity such as finding a job, health issues or relationship problems then the weight of the issues can almost literally anchor you down. Your emotions can bring about negative body language such as being fidgety, playing with cuticles, pulling at your shirt sleeve or closing in on yourself. Many times, you don't realize that you're doing it. These types of behaviors are a way to soothe yourself.
To change your body language, you have to consciously monitor what your body is saying or doing when you're thinking about these heavy issues. This means that instead of playing with your fingers, grab a pen and start writing your narrative, thoughts, or feelings about the situation. Or, you can type, if you prefer, possible solutions Instead of pacing with your shoulders rounded and hunched, lift your head and straighten your back as you pace while thinking.
It's important to change your body language when you're feeling heavy because of the issues. Changing your body language changes the negative mindset and energy. It's like being scared when watching a horror movie, if you change the channel or turn off the movie then you feel better. It's a similar concept with body language. Changing from negative to positive or closed to open body language, you're subconsciously changing some of the variables that keeps in the negative mindset. I believe that you'll start to feel better because you're changing the negative energy and this will allow you to look at the situation in a different perspective. And a different perspective is the point.