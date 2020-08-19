Change your body language when facing adversity

When you're feeling stumped about a problem, change your body language to bring about a different perspective. Blanca Cobb explains.

A recent article talks about Women of the Century who've succeeded in life because of the adversity they faced such as former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright and tennis great, Bill Jean King. Adversity and fear can impact your thinking, which you can combat through your body language.

When you have obstacles or adversity such as finding a job, health issues or relationship problems then the weight of the issues can almost literally anchor you down. Your emotions can bring about negative body language such as being fidgety, playing with cuticles, pulling at your shirt sleeve or closing in on yourself. Many times, you don't realize that you're doing it. These types of behaviors are a way to soothe yourself.

To change your body language, you have to consciously monitor what your body is saying or doing when you're thinking about these heavy issues. This means that instead of playing with your fingers, grab a pen and start writing your narrative, thoughts, or feelings about the situation. Or, you can type, if you prefer, possible solutions Instead of pacing with your shoulders rounded and hunched, lift your head and straighten your back as you pace while thinking.