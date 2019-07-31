GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) is making changes to 14 out of the system's 17 daily routes starting Monday, August, 5.

In a press release, GTA says the Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission voted in favor of the changes following a public hearing at the May 2019 meeting. The changes are part of the Mobility Greensboro 2040 Short Term Transit Plan.

GTA says one of the most prominent changes of the system is how they will split up "the consistently overcrowded" Route 12 that serves S. Elm-Eugene and Randleman Road. Route 12 will continue to serve S. Elm-Eugene while the new Route 13 on Randleman Road "will provide coverage along this growing corridor."

But a group called Working America is speaking up against the changes, saying the Greensboro City Council didn't hold a "promised" public comment period before approving changes to routes 4 and 13. According to Working America, the changes will shorten routes 4 and 13 and take two buses off the routes, making stops farther apart and causing longer wait times.

"Low-income Greensboro residents who live farther away from downtown and whose livelihood depends on GTA public buses will be disportionately affected by these changes," Working America shared in a press release.

GTA staff will be available at the Depot over the next week to provide education on the upcoming changes.