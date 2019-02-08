BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police have identified a man accused of using a phony flyer to get donations.

Police say last month, Jaycee Hunter reported to the department that a man she didn't know was using her picture to raise money for a bone marrow transplant. The man claimed the woman in the photo was his daughter, Tammy Wilson.

RELATED: 'My heart started racing' | Woman says someone used her photo to get donations for bone marrow transplant

We talked to Hunter, who said she called the fraudster by the number on the flyer. She told him the photo was actually of her, but he insisted it was his daughter. And that, infuriated Hunter.

"It made me mad. My heart started racing. I got angry. Especially when I found the GoFundMe page and he had already raised $1,200 dollars," she said.

Detectives say victims in Burlington, Asheboro, and other areas stated they had given money to this man, who they have identified as 56-year-old David Lynn Gable, of Yanceyville.

Police say charges are currently pending on Gable for Obtaining Property by False Pretense, but he has not yet been arrested.

Burlington Police believe there are other victims that have not yet come forward. They are asking those who believe they donated to Gable believing he was raising money for his daughter's treatment to please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.