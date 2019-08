LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says charges are pending in a deadly accident in Davidson County.

It happened on US 64 at the US 52 South Bound exit ramp Monday afternoon.

Troopers say a GMC 2500 Heavy Duty work truck crashed with a Nissan Maxima driven by Sherry Hoffman Sink, of Lexington. Sink died as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.