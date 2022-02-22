Charity flag football game raises funds for children battling Hodgkin's lymphoma

Hampton Billips was inspired to start the organization 'Pigskin for Hodgkin's' after his little sister was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Hampton Billips and his family have a close bond, but four years ago he said the strength of their connection was tested when his little sister Karly was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Obviously this is a diagnosis that rocks any family and so we immediately went into finding out what was the best options are for her,” Billips said. “She ended up being treated at Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.”

Today Karly is cancer-free and is now thriving at Appalachian State University. The thought of other families battling childhood cancer made Billips want to give back. That’s when Pigskin for Hodgkin’s was born.

“Each year we do a charity flag football game and we’ll have two teams that will be on the field that day,” Billips said. “While football is at the center of what we do it’s really an event for the whole family.”

The charity game features former high school, college, and professional athletes. In just three years, Pigskin for Hodgkin’s has raised just over $25,000. The proceeds are given to childhood cancer support organizations like Arts for Life.

“Our goal is to bring joy and light and really an opportunity for artistic expression and an outlet to kids and families during a really difficult time,” Arts for Life Executive Director Katharine Phlegar Broughton said.

“I was just looking back at some of the pictures of Karly while she was doing treatment and doing arts and crafts and they do a great job of allowing kids to be kids,” Billips said.

As Pigskin for Hodgkin’s prepares for year four of its annual flag football event, Billips hopes the community will continue to give what it can.

“I know what it took to get our family across the finish line,” Billips said. “It’s the families that I may never meet, I may never know them by name, but knowing we can make a small impact on their lives is what keeps me going.”