Charlotte breweries to hold festival for fallen officer Mia Goodwin

Three breweries, along with 20 other restaurants and craft beer locations, will sell tickets for two tasting sessions this Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Charlotte craft brewers will help support fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin's family.

The breweries, along with 20 other restaurants and craft beer locations, will sell tickets for two tasting sessions this Saturday. Tickets are $50 and all the proceeds raised will go to the Goodwin Family.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES:

Armored Cow, Blue Blaze, Burial, Devils Logic, Heist, High Branch, HopFly, Middle James, King Canary, Percent, Pey Thieves, Tap House, Pilot, Primal, Resident Culture, Salud Cerveceria, Seaboard, Suffolk Punch, Sugar Creek, Triple C, Pinehurst, Twenty-Six Acres, Wooden Robot

Goodwin, 33, died when she and three fellow officers were struck by a truck in the early morning of Dec. 22 on Interstate 85. CMPD confirmed Goodwin was the first female CMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Goodwin, a six-year veteran of the force, had just returned to duty days prior after being on maternity leave. She left behind a 3-year-old child, a 1-year-old child, a 4-month-old baby, and husband Brenton Goodwin, who is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. Her children's names are Gabriella, Greyson and Gia.

The truck driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

All proceeds will go to the Goodwin family through Salute to Heroes Charlotte. Salute To Heroes Charlotte assists members of public safety in their time of need.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts