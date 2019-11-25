CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (WBTV) - Your family’s fun time at the circus may be permanently changing. Charlotte City Council is being asked to consider banning wild animals for entertainment.

In the parking lot at Northlake Mall, there’s already one company that’s on the wave of a no-animal circus.

WBTV says there are so many people whose hearts break to see animals perform for a few laughs or a few claps, but this circus seems to have found a way to bring in revenue and family fun without having to handle lions, tigers or bears.

How things are run at Cirque Italia could possibly be the new normal for any circus that comes to town. WBTV reports the animal-free zone is the new age for circus acts.

During the act, you can see her become a highflyer who twists and twirls in the air. At Cirque Italia there’s also a waterworks and light show, plus clowns.

WBTV says the only animals you’ll see will be a bunch of men and women in puppet costumes dressed up like your favorite animals. Then there are plastic blow-up toys parents usually buy for their kids to take home.

There’s a group in Charlotte that believes this should be the standard across the board for any circus that comes to town.