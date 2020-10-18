x
At least 9 COVID-19 cases could be tied to convocation events at a Charlotte church

Mecklenburg County Public Health said the events were held October 10 and October 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health is advising that anyone who attended recent events at the United House of Prayer For All People should get tested for COVID-19.

The church is located at 2321 Beatties Ford Road. Mecklenburg County Public Health said the events were held the weekend of October 10-11.

At least nine cases of COVID-19 are possible connected to the convocation events that took place that weekend. 

There will be free COVID-19 testing at StarMed Health at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road on Sunday, October 18. More COVID-19 testing sites within Mecklenburg County can be found below. (If you cannot see the map feature, click here.)

