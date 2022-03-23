Passengers allowed back inside Charlotte airport terminal after fire

A kitchen fire in the atrium area at Charlotte Douglas International Airport led to the removal of passengers to concourses Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon disrupted passengers and caused a temporary closure of the airport's food court and atrium.

Around 2 p.m., the fire started in a restaurant kitchen fire, airport officials said. Smoke from the fire could be seen in photos and videos posted by passengers on social media.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed a fire at Burger King was the cause of the alarm. Passengers were removed from the area into either the adjacent concourses or outside.

By 4 p.m., the airport was being fully reopened and passengers, many of whom had to wait outside before checking in for departing flights, were allowed to enter the airport.

Arrivals and departures from Charlotte Douglas continued as scheduled, according to the airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines and expect delays.

Multiple people shared photos and videos on Twitter of smoke rising from the airport terminal.

"Just landed at #Charlotte #CLT only to see this craziness!" tweeted JD Feuerstein, showing a video of smoke pouring from the airport.

