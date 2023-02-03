Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings

Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina.

Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a person(s) shot at them multiple times on Dec. 3. in Moore County. Leaving 45,000 customers without power for nearly five days.

The other substation shooting happened in Thomasville when someone also shot into the EnergyUnited substation several times on Jan. 17.

Charlotte FBI agents are continuing to work with both Moore and Randolph County Sheriff's Office on these shootings.

Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected.

If you have any information on the shootings, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI.

