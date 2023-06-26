ATF assists investigation into Charlotte school fire

A building at Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a three-alarm fire Monday night. Federal agents are now helping investigate the cause.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A building on the campus of a southeast Charlotte prep school was destroyed by a three-alarm fire Monday night, officials said.

Charlotte firefighters responded to a fire at Charlotte Preparatory School on Boyce Road a little before 11 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. It took a team of over 60 firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials said Tuesday the fire caused $2.5 million in damage.

A video shared on Twitter by the Charlotte Fire Department showed the remnants of a building marked "Lower School." Officials said no one was hurt during the fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Mecklenburg EMS also responded to the school.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation. ATF investigators were at the school Tuesday talking with firefighters at CMPD arson detectives.

A person who lives in the area told WCNC Charlotte he heard three bangs and then saw flames "as high as the tops of trees."

Update 3rd Alarm Structure Fire; CFD Investigators along with @ATF & @cmpd are on scene using drone technology & K9 to determine cause. Heavy equipment from @CharlotteDOT will be used to assist investigators. Estimated property loss $2.5mil. The cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Fn0dMgrqRX — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 27, 2023

Officials haven't determined the cause of the fire at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte Fire Department immediately.

