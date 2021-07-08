x
Charlotte firefighters awarded for saving newborn puppy after house fire

The firefighters gave the puppy first aid while responding to the call in June
Credit: Charlotte FD
Charlotte FD honors responders for saving puppy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One month ago, Charlotte firefighters answered the call to a house fire in west Charlotte that displaced six children and three adults. What they weren't expecting was that they would need to save the family's newborn puppy as well.

Today, the Charlotte Fire Department recognized their actions in saving the puppy.

PREVIOUSLY: 6 children, 3 adults displaced in west Charlotte afternoon fire

The firefighters from Ladder 13 B-shift, along with paramedics from Medic, were given the Lady Katherine Award of Excellence for the first aid they performed on the puppy. The puppy fortunately survived, along with the family.

Charlotte Fire said the flames came from a closet in the home, and was an accident. 

