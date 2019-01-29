CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBA All-Star weekend is a huge, star-studded event each year, and in just a few weeks it will be happening in Charlotte.

The event weekend is expected to bring the Charlotte-area millions of dollars and could put a few bucks in your pocket, too.

Charlotte City Managers say the NBA teamed up with the Charlotte Regional Visitor’s Authority (CRVA) to create an opportunity for people who know the Charlotte area well to become All-Star Ambassadors.

The ambassadors are being hired right now to work throughout the weekend and help with all of the events that are scheduled.

The pay for the jobs ranges from $11 and $15 per hour depending on the job. The following job information is from CRVA:

Agency: Performance Staffing Solutions

Job Title: Guest Information Desk Ambassador

Pay: $15 per hour

Description: Hospitality Ambassadors will assist hotel and athletic association staff with tasks including concierge services, directional assistance, guest relations and customer services. You can apply here.

Requirements: 2 forms of ID, Must be 18 or older

Agency: Performance Staffing Solutions

Job Title: Hospitality Ambassador

Pay: $11 per hour

Description: Hospitality Ambassadors will assist our group at social functions, including the roles of: ticket scanner, greeter, attendance clicker, directional staff, etc. You can apply here.

Requirements: 2 forms of ID, 18 or older

Agency: Event Staff Inc.

Job Title: Brand Ambassador

Pay: Between $11 and $13 per hour

Description: welcoming NBA enthusiasts throughout the week. You’ll provide various types of assistance and directions around the arena and be knowledgeable “human arrows” to points of interest around event venues.

Send Resume to info@eventstaffinc.com Ross is also hiring ambassadors through Debbie Staffing, which is accepting applications here through their website.

City Manager Danny Pleasant says the NBA teamed up with the Charlotte Regional Visitor's Authority to make this ambassadors opportunity happen.

“It’s a great opportunity to pick up a little part-time work participate in one of the biggest sporting events that has ever happened in our community," said Pleasant.

There are about 150 spots open for NBA All-Star Ambassadors to work from February 14-17. Shifts are flexible.