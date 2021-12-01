The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed some officers will travel to D.C to assist with security measures following riots at the Capitol last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plans to send officers to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

According to the department, the officers will assist fellow law enforcement officers with security during the Inauguration.

The department would not confirm how many CMPD officers would travel to the nation's capital for the ceremony, but did say the Charlotte community would not be impacted by the trip.

"While we cannot discuss specific staffing numbers or details related to security, we can ensure the public that our assistance will not create any local service interruptions, and that the CMPD will be appropriately staffed to serve our community," Jeffrey Page, a CMPD spokesperson, said.

The increased calls for security come after a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week. Five people died as a result of the violence.

Eight people from North Carolina were arrested during those riots, several of them from the Charlotte area.

Meantime, the FBI is warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to the inauguration. At this point, CMPD has not said if officers will be sent to Raleigh to assist law enforcement officers there.