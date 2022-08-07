According to CMPD police reports, the suspected thieves stole the car out of the driveway. It was the family's only means of transportation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crime of opportunity turned into a much bigger burden for a mother of five in Charlotte. She said thieves stole her car, leaving her no means to make it back and forth to the hospital where her daughter is battling a serious and rare form of leukemia.

Jacquelyn Gates Singleton said when we walked out of her Steele Creek home on Monday along Fenway Drive, she noticed her 2020 red Hyundai Santa Fe was missing from the driveway.

She immediately called police to report her car stolen.

Singleton said not only was the car stolen, but also all the cherished personal belongings that were inside of it too, like her 20-year-old daughter Genesis' final arrangements.

“She is most definitely a warrior," Singleton said. "She was diagnosed last June with Leukemia AML which is a rare form of leukemia that attacks the bone marrow and blood.”

After several treatments, doctors say Genesis may not have much longer to live.

“She is the strongest person I know," Singleton said. “Try to be a mom and cherish moments and you’re left vulnerable with trying to depend on Lyft.”

Now without her car, Singleton says she is unable to make it to the hospital regularly to be with her daughter.

“Me leaving the hospital and her saying please, please mommy don’t leave," Singleton said. "I can’t really afford to say, 'OK don’t worry, I’ll be back in an hour.' So my transportation is major."

Deputies in Stanly County told Singleton they recovered her license plate and other belongings from the car tossed out on the side of the road. CMPD detectives also told Singleton they believe they may have found the accused car thieves, but so far the stolen car has not been found.

