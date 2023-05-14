Mark Hayes had worked for the EMS agency since 1997, Medic said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte paramedic has died while on duty, according to Medic.

Mark Hayes, a Medic employee, died from a medical emergency while on duty Saturday, Medic said.

"This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees," John Peterson, executive director, Mecklenburg EMS Agency, said. "On behalf of Mark's co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of solace."

The agency issued this statement following the announcement:

"It has been an honor to serve beside Mark and we stand with his family and friends in grief. Please keep everyone in your thoughts during this devastating time as we hope for peace and healing in the coming days. Our hearts also go out to those who, both with Medic and CFD, were called to respond to one of their own. We have it from here Mark. You are deeply missed already."

