CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No doubt, they have some serious skills.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Lip Sync Challenge video has made the list of top 10 videos you need to watch.

Related: The police lip sync challenge is taking over the internet. Here are 10 videos you must watch

They are beyond excited to earn this title. If you haven’t watched their video you need to stop what you’re doing and enjoy.

Related: Forsyth Co. Sheriff’s Office Release ‘Totally Tubular’ 80s-Themed #LipSyncChallenge Video

The video begins with a police officer telling the Chief they've been nominated to participate in the lip sync challenge. (We're pretty sure everyone at this point nominated him)

Related: Greensboro Police ‘Bring It’ In #LipSync Video #GPDWithTheMoves

The Police Chief accepts the challenge and then the video fades into Justin Timberlake's hit song "Can't stop this feeling."

Related: NC Highway Patrol Honors Trooper Bullard With New #LipSyncChallenge Video

Officers show us their best moves and even show their Panthers pride!

The department was so excited to earn a spot in the top 10 list that they posted on their Facebook page.

“TOP 10!!! TOP 10!!! TOP 10!!! Our #LipSyncChallenge video has made it to the top 10 videos YOU NEED TO WATCH in Houston! Charlotte, y'all made this happen!!! WE couldn't have pulled this off without you. Thank you for the amazing support! We are so proud to serve and showcase how incredible the #QueenCity is.”

Related: Charlotte Police Bring Down Da House In Epic Lip Sync Video

Related: Virginia Beach Police Dept. Takes On The #LipSyncChallenge

Related: #LipSyncBattle: Deputies 'Bring It' In Viral Social Challenge

Related: NC State Trooper's #LipSync Video Made For 5-Year-Old Fighting Cancer

Related: Little Rock police takes part in viral lip-sync challenge

© 2018 WFMY