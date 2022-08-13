A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

48-year-old Matt Sullivan reportedly told his family he would be hiking for a few hours on Friday. He hasn't been heard from since.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since.

CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.

A WCNC Charlotte team member saw police searching in the park Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who knows where Sullivan may be is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

