Missing Charlotte 10-year-old last seen at 8 a.m. Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives ﻿with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Jayla Duncan.

Police said on March 8 at around 8:50 a.m., a family member contacted 9-1-1 to report Duncan’s disappearance. She was last seen on Weyland Avenue Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. Police report that Duncan is a 4th grader at Movement School on Freedom Drive but did not show up to school Monday morning.