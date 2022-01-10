Charlotte man claims $100,000 Powerball prize

Larry Thompson's lucky ticket put an extra $71,000 in his pocket after making a stop in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is $100,000 richer after stopping at a south Charlotte gas station in October.

Larry Thompson stopped at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in early October. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said his $3 ticket matched the numbers of four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn on Oct. 4.

Officials said the odds of Thompson matching all four white balls and the Powerball were 1 in 913,129. He claimed his prize in Raleigh on Friday, Jan. 7. After taxes, Thompson brought home $71,011.

This Monday's Powerball drawing offers a $27 million jackpot, or $18.7 million in cash. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

