CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Charlotte school principal has been sentenced for her part in a conspiracy to recruit athletes disguised as foreign exchange students, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Evelyn Mack, 65, was sentenced in a Charlotte federal court on charges of conspiracy to harbor aliens.

Mack, the former owner and principal of the Evelyn Mack Academy, falsely represented approximately 75 students as full-time, foreign exchange students at her school when instead the majority were mostly recruited as athletes by Mack's co-conspirators, according to federal prosecutors.

The co-conspirators, who were not publicly named Tuesday, are said to be basketball coaches and recruiters with organizations in the United States and other counties, the Department of Justice announced.

Between March 2011 and December 2016, Mack was paid an administrative enrollment fee of $1,000 per student and other benefits in exchange for per participation in the scheme, according to prosecutors.

As the school's administrative lead, Mack had the authority to issue I-20 forms used to enroll foreign students in United States classes. The form is necessary for a student to obtain their F-1 student visas.

Prosecutors argued Mack maintained student records that made it appear as if the students were in compliance with the terms and conditions of their F-1 visa status.

Authorities did not identify the students, who were said to mainly be minors.

Mack will serve 18 months in the federal Bureau of Prisons before then serving one year of court supervision outside of her prison term.

