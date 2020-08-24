Amazon now hiring thousands of positions in the Charlotte region

According to Cabarrus Economic Development, Amazon is hoping to fill 4,000 positions over the next six weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic causing widespread job loss with millions of Americans forced into unemployment, there is some good news for job seekers in North Carolina.

Amazon is now hiring at all nine facilities in the Charlotte region.

According to Cabarrus Economic Development, Amazon is hoping to fill 4,000 positions over the next six weeks, including 150 positions at the new Amazon Logistics/Delivery Center in Concord.

Amazon employees in North Carolina can now earn up to $18.50 per hour.

Charlotte, Concord, Durham, and Morrisville Amazon locations all have Warehouse Team Member jobs available to apply for now, with Garner, Kernersville, and Raleigh/Cary area applicants encouraged to check back soon.

The coronavirus is still a threat to Americans, though, and Amazon said the company has established a number of measures to keep employees safe.

Masks are available to all Amazon associates, partners and employees, they have adjusted their facilities so that fulfillment center employees can social distance, and added temperature checks upon entry.