CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple’s dash cam video caught a school bus running a red light in the University City area.

Robert and Joann Waite said they were out running errands Monday around 3:15 p.m. when they stopped at the intersection of University City Boulevard and Pavilion Boulevard.

Soon after, a video showed North Carolina Public Schools Bus 1371 speeding toward a yellow light and crossing the intersection after the light turned red.

“Pretty shocking,” Robert said.

The couple said their first concern was if children were on board.

"Scares me to think that my kids could be on a bus like that,” Joann said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) did not confirm to WCNC whether there were any student passengers on the bus at the time.

In an email, a CMS spokesperson said, “The CMS transportation office will investigate the incident and take appropriate action as warranted.”

According to a North Carolina DMV school bus driver training presentation, drivers should start slowing down and be ready to stop if a light has been green for a long time because it will probably change before the bus gets there.

