CMPD is investigating the reported sexual assault, which occurred on West Morehead Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help and hoping to locate witnesses or information related to a reported sexual assault after the Panthers game Thursday night in Uptown Charlotte.

The woman reported to CMPD she was walking outside Bank of America stadium near 500 West Morehead Street around 12:30 a.m. when she was approached by a suspect who sexually assaulted her. Earlier that evening, she had attended the Thursday night Carolina Panthers game at the stadium, according to police.

The woman gave a very limited description of the suspect. Police could only say the individual was a "black male who appeared homeless and wearing a light-colored top."