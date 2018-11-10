CHARLOTTE, NC -- A Charlotte Surgery Center patient went to the emergency room by ambulance Monday after a light fixture fell in the operating room while the patient was under anesthesia.

As a result, the same-day surgery facility is now conducting "a thorough investigation."

"Despite regular and extensive safety checks of our equipment, yesterday (Monday) a light fixture in one of our operating rooms fell while a patient was awaiting surgery," CEO Thomas Lally said. "In an abundance of caution, the patient was seen at a local emergency department and an evaluation confirmed there was no injury. The safety and care of our patients is our top priority and we are conducting a thorough investigation into what occurred."

According to Lally, surgical staff brought the patient out of anesthesia immediately following the incident. He said employees then took the patient to a recovery room until an ambulance arrived. Lally would not release the patient's age, citing privacy restrictions.

The facility touts itself for its "outstanding patient care and clinical outcomes" and tells patients, "We want the day of your surgery to be a seamless experience."

Lally said they've never had an incident of this nature in 34 years of operation.

"We conduct regular and extensive safety and electrical checks of all of our equipment, in accordance with all laws and regulations," Lally said.

Charlotte Surgery Center offers a variety of different procedures from pain management to foot and ankle surgery and plastic surgery, according to its website.

