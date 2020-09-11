Charlotte teen who competed on Jeopardy! Teen Tournament remembers Alex Trebek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Trebek — the beloved host of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!" — has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
The show confirmed Trebek's death in a Tweet on Sunday, saying he passed away peacefully.
"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted Sunday morning.
Trebek announced last year that he had stage four pancreatic cancer.
He hosted "Jeopardy!" for more than 35 years, even setting a Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter.
WCNC spoke with a Charlotte teenager who appeared on an episode of "Jeopardy! Teen Tournament" that aired back in 2019. Teagan O'Sullivan was attending Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy at the time.
"Probably my most cherished memory is I remember when the tournament wrapped, he kind of said a message to the audience and all the kids and he had to turn around because he was crying because he just loved doing the teen tournament so much," O'Sullivan said. "He loved meeting the young people — and it was a different experience and he said it was one of his favorite parts of 'Jeopardy!'"