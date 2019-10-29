CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A confederate monument in the piedmont is not coming down, any time soon.

On Monday, a judge issued a restraining order putting a temporary halt on moving the statue. Over the last few months, the statue in Chatham County has been the site of several protests with some even ending in arrests.

In August, Chatham County Commissioners voted to remove the monument.

Monday’s ruling means they have to wait a little longer to do so. But It's not clear how long the restraining order will be in effect.

